After protests, Georgia will build fence around Capitol
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has responded to months of periodic protests at the state capitol by approving a plan for a tall metal fence around the building.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman says the fence is part of a $5 million security plan to protect the public and prevent property damage.
Democrats say it shows GOP leaders are afraid of their own people.
A demonstration section of the fence was being installed Wednesday, metal bars that are 8 feet tall with spikes on top.
Access to the Capitol building would be limited to several gates around the property.
