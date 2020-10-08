After protests, Georgia will build fence around Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has responded to months of periodic protests at the state capitol by approving a plan for a tall metal fence around the building.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman says the fence is part of a $5 million security plan to protect the public and prevent property damage.

Democrats say it shows GOP leaders are afraid of their own people.

A demonstration section of the fence was being installed Wednesday, metal bars that are 8 feet tall with spikes on top.

Access to the Capitol building would be limited to several gates around the property.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.