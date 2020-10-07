Why your cable bill could get a bit lighter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re a Comcast customer, you could see a cheaper cable bill soon.

The company says it’s working to recover fees regional sports networks charged to customers between April and June.

Officials say customers were being unfairly charged for sports packages when there were no televised sports.

So you may see about $5 taken off your bill.

Comcast says it has plans to refund even more.

