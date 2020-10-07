Advertisement

Why your cable bill could get a bit lighter

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re a Comcast customer, you could see a cheaper cable bill soon.

The company says it’s working to recover fees regional sports networks charged to customers between April and June.

Officials say customers were being unfairly charged for sports packages when there were no televised sports.

So you may see about $5 taken off your bill.

Comcast says it has plans to refund even more.

MORE | South Carolina to tax billions in unemployment and pandemic assistance

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glamping gets unanimous approval in Columbia County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you want to enjoy the outdoors without having to sacrifice the comforts of your home, there’s some good news.

Business

South Carolina to tax billions in unemployment and pandemic assistance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rob Blomquist
While unemployment and pandemic assistance requires recipients to search for work, it also doesn’t exactly come free.

News

Local Lowe’s stores to host free curbside trick-or-treating

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Lowe’s wants to keep the Halloween spirit alive by offering drive-through curbside trick-or-treating at all stores nationwide.

Business

Georgia Power customers seeing an $18 reduction on October bills

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Power customers are seeing a reduction of more than $18 on their electric bills this month, the third credit this year.

Latest News

Business

Columbia County welcomes stream of business growth, regardless of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
As the economy tries to bounce back, some Columbia County stores say business is thriving. All betting on growth in the middle of a pandemic.

News

SRS updates: New waste contract could total $21B; workforce sees 17 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Here's a look at the latest news coming out in the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

Business

Kemp to visit Augusta for a ribbon-cutting at Cyber Center

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting the Garden City to welcome Perspecta Inc. as it brings 178 jobs to Richmond County.

News

Cyberattack hits hospital chain that includes Aiken Regional

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Staff amd wire reports
U.S. computer networks of the parent company of Aiken Regional Medical Centers have been knocked offline in a cyberattack.

News

For many, new S.C. jobless money remains elusive

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials started sending out one-time payments to those who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19. But actually getting the funds is easier said than done.

News

Take a look at new campaign to bring visitors to Augusta

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a new brand campaign.