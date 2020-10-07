Advertisement

How random chance led to Martinez murder — and 6 arrests

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a Martinez murder victim had no connection to the five men accused in his Sept. 4 slaying — that he merely had the misfortune to cross their paths as they were breaking into vehicles.

The five suspects are behind bars today, as is one of their mothers, according to authorities.

The case started getting clearer to us Tuesday when the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for the public to be on the lookout for cousins Tyquan Rouse, 21, of Aiken, and Tyrese Rouse, 20, of Warrenville,

The agency said they were suspects in a Sept. 4 shooting that left Gage Cameron Reynolds, 28, dead in a front yard at 211 Valdes Drive in Martinez.

By 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tyquan Rouse had been taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.

Top from left: Tyrese Rouse, Tyquan Rouse, Montell Harling, Jaylon Herrin, Bristan Curry. Bottom: Olivia Rouse.
Top from left: Tyrese Rouse, Tyquan Rouse, Montell Harling, Jaylon Herrin, Bristan Curry. Bottom: Olivia Rouse.(WRDW)

Then by 4:45 p.m., the other cousin had been arrested after his mother, Olivia Rouse, 36, of Graniteville, led officers on a chase along Jefferson Davis Highway, authorities said. When the pursuit ended at Midland Drive, authorities said they found him in the vehicle and arrested him along with his mother.

Then the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced today that three more men had been arrested in connection with the slaying: Jaylon Herrin, 18; Bristian Curry 19; and Montell Harling, 18.

The Rouse cousins are each being held in Aiken County jail on a fugitive warrant. Their extradition hearings were at 10 a.m. today — a legal step that’s required before they can be transferred across the state line to Georgia.

Both have faced charges before. In 2017, they pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary after arrests in Aiken, according to court records.

Herrin was arrested Sept. 12 and is in Aiken County jail on a hold for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, while Curry has been in the jail since Oct. 1, according to jail records. It’s unclear where Harling was arrested and where he’s being held.

Jail records show Olivia Rouse is being held on charges that included hindering officers serving a warrant, unlawful neglect of a child and failure to stop for a blue light. She was expected to have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. today.

The investigation was a result of the joint effort between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the District Attorney’s Office.

