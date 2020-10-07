Advertisement

What are the potential polling problems for local voters?

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With advance voting for the presidential election starting Monday, the Richmond County Board of Elections says its staff is doing everything possible to avoid problems at the polls.

“We think we are going to have many incidences where voters have asked for and received a ballot by mail and they may opt to go vote in person,” said Lynn Bailey, executive director of the board.

She says for voters who received an absentee ballot but plan to vote in person, that option is available, but steps must be taken for security purposes.

“If they decide they want to vote in person, then contact our office and let us work with them to cancel the ballot we have sent them by mail,” she said.

MORE | Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

She says another option is to bring the absentee with you the poll to trade it in, assuring that your vote won’t be counted twice.

“If you are indicated as a having been sent an absentee ballot, they are going to know it at the polls when you get there,” Bailey said.

She says that in addition to social distancing and cleaning, changing voting methods could slow the process even more.

“It will slow down not just for the voters who are standing there in front of the computer but for everyone who is in line behind them,” Bailey said.

She says people having problems with the electronic voting will be pulled aside for further assistance and offered a provisional ballot, another extra step for voters to take.

“I do see it as the single biggest issue that we as a community, as a state, as a country, will face on Election Day,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

