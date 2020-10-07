Storm has NFL eyeing possible Chargers-Saints venue change

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league continues to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs. McCarthy says the NFL has “built-in contingencies for every game in the event circumstances require a change.”

Forecasts on Wednesday indicate Hurricane Delta will come ashore on Louisiana on Friday. But some predictions take the storm as far west as the Texas border.

