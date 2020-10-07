Advertisement

Special GSP unit investigates deadly accident I-20 stretch

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might catch traffic flowing smoothly on eastbound Interstate 20, but that hasn’t been the case lately. Just last week, a 10-car pileup at mile marker 181 had traffic stopped for five hours.

Now, the Georgia State Patrol’s specialized unit is trying to get answers as to why these large accidents keep happening.

“We just completed our scene mapping which is part of our investigation.”

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is a four-man team within the GSP. After a fatal accident, they’re the ones that try to figure out exactly what happened.

“We’ll look at potential mechanical failures on vehicles if that was an issue. We’ll look at driver issues, distractions,” Cpl. Matthew MacDonald with GSP said.

Digital cameras, poles, and a handful of spray paint cans are just some of the tools troopers use to do what they called “scene mapping.”

“It really helps paint an overall picture of what happened in the crash,” MacDonald explained.

Troopers will use devices, like a total station device and a prism pole, and put those on spray-painted marks. Then GPS coordinates are used to help map the scene.

“That’s how we render our to-scale diagrams. We put it in mapping software, and we generate the picture of the roadway and where all the debris and vehicles were,” MacDonald explained.

This process helps law enforcement understand how and why these accidents happen, and how to make the roads safer.

But they say it all boils down to drivers being more responsible on the road.

“You know, what we see with a lot of these accidents is obviously distracted driving, I would encourage people to put their phones down. And just slow down. Speed is another factor,” MacDonald said.

There were special signs set up four miles in advance to help warn drivers about the advanced lane closure.

But the GSP says they will not increase enforcement on the highway. That’s up to local law enforcement.

We reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and officials say patrols would not increase around the area. They also said the speed is not the issue, but rather following too closely in cars and drivers not paying attention.

