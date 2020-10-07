Political watchdog group rates S.C. Senate race a ‘toss-up’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A political watchdog group that has been watching the polls in the South Carolina Senate race says the Sen. Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison race is now a “toss-up.”

The Cook Political Report, which monitors polling and elections across the country, originally said they believed Graham would “cruise to re-election.”

Instead, the race has become so tight with recent polls showing Graham only slightly ahead or tied with Harrison, the group says the race has become one of the races to watch on Election Day.

“Even Democrats in and outside of the Palmetto State are surprised such a typically red state is truly in play,” the report said. “Many Republicans have privately voiced frustrations that Graham’s campaign didn’t take the challenge from Harrison — a charismatic 44-year-old African-American former state party chairman who tells a compelling story of growing up with a teen mother and being raised by his grandparents in impoverished Orangeburg — seriously enough from the get-go.”

Harrison has also been outraising Graham in donations. Various political action committees and Harrison’s campaign are also outspending the three-term senator, the report says.

