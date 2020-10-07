Orangeburg County K9 officer Gus passes away

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An K9 officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office passed away on Oct. 2.

K9 officer Gus served eight years with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“Gus was one of the officers that made this agency more successful in narcotics and other events in the community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He’ll be sorely missed.”

Gus began his career with the agency in November 2012, specializing in evidence recovery, missing persons/suspect tracking, narcotics, and meet-and-greets at schools.

In 2017, Gus was featured in a news piece after sniffing out more than 4 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 26. The estimated $250,000 worth of heroin turned out to be one of the largest heroin seizures in Orangeburg County history.

Gus is credited with hundreds of drug busts and worked with local, state, and federal agencies.

“He was my partner,” Investigator Rob Boyne said. The two had been together since Gus became an active officer.

Gus retired in March after becoming ill. His last days were of recreation and play.

Boyne said the difficulty of losing a partner is indescribable. A friend told him that “the end is hard. But the middle part is beautiful.”

He was 10 years old.

