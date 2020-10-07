Advertisement

NFL looking at “several” protocol incidents with Titans

Tennessee Titans football helmet
Tennessee Titans football helmet(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s investigation into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the probe.

Also, the headmaster of a private school in Nashville confirmed to the AP that several Titans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, practiced there a day before the NFL first postponed Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh before rescheduling the game to Oct. 25.

Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams that protocol violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to forfeiting games.

