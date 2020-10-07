Miami’s Flores says Tua isn’t ready to assume starting role

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says rookie Tua Tagovailoa isn’t ready to start at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle.

Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap.

Flores says right now, Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins their best chance to win. Flores says he’s also not in favor of limited game snaps for Tagovailoa as a backup to speed his development.

