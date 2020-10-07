Mays’ saga brings new chapter to Tennessee-Georgia rivalry

(AP) - Right tackle Cade Mays and No. 14 Tennessee are about to add another juicy chapter to a Southeastern Conference football soap opera. The Knoxville native will start for the Volunteers (2-0) on Saturday against third-ranked Georgia (2-0) after making his last start for the Bulldogs on New Year’s Day to kick off this year.

He left Georgia so he could return home to play with his younger brother for the program his father once was a team captain. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he didn’t have a sense Mays was unhappy.

Tennessee has not made Mays available to reporters.

