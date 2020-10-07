Advertisement

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Lowe’s also gave bonuses in March, May, July and August
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.(Source: Lowe's)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. says it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

The bonuses total $100 million.

Lowe’s handed out similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.

With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $775 million in financial support to its sales associates this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Scene cleared after bomb threat forces Health Department’s evacuation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Health Department was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.

National Politics

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Latest News

News

AU Health aiding in study of ‘anti-coronavirus’ drug

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
AU Health has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia since the beginning, but now the hospital is on a different frontline.

National Politics

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The tweets came hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a stimulus effort for the economy until after the election.

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National

Hurricane Delta leaves damage in Cancun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Damage in Cancun after hurricane Delta hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

National

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

National Politics

US charges British IS members in deaths of American hostages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Two Islamic State militants from Britain were brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges in a gruesome campaign of torture, beheadings and other acts of violence against four Americans and others captured and held hostage in Syria, the Justice Department said.