Jets’ Darnold out with shoulder, Flacco to start vs. Cards

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase says veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.

Darnold was injured last Thursday night against Denver and is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week. It marks the third straight year in Darnold’s young NFL career that he will miss at least a game.

He was sidelined for three games as a rookie with a sprained foot and then three more last year while dealing with mononucleosis.

