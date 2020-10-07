Hurricane forces move of LSU-Missouri game out of Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Saturday’s game between Missouri and No. 17 LSU has been moved to Missouri’s home stadium and will be played in the morning because of Hurricane Delta. The Southeastern Conference announced the move on Wednesday.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that moving the game was in the best interest of safety for Louisiana.

The game will be played at 11 a.m. Central time in Columbia, Missouri, after being previously scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The conference is monitoring the hurricane’s path and communicating with schools about its potential impact on other sports.

