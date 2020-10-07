Glamping gets unanimous approval in Columbia County
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to enjoy the outdoors without having to sacrifice the comforts of your home, there’s some good news.
Glamping -- or glamorous camping -- is coming to the CSRA.
That’s after the Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night on a long-term site at Wildwood Park in Appling.
A company called Georgia Glamping plans to use four campsites at the park dedicated to luxurious glamping trips.
