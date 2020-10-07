Advertisement

Georgia’s Gov. Kemp touts progress against COVID-19

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lashed out at a leaked report warning that Georgia needed to take stronger measures.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lashed out at a leaked report warning that Georgia needed to take stronger measures.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is touting progress in easing the state’s COVID-19 epidemic.

Newly reported cases and the number of hospitalized patients have fallen to levels last seen in June. The state is now 28th in new cases per capita in the past 14 days, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

Kemp

LIVE NOW: Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference on the state's COVID-19 response.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

But it’s still recording twice as many cases as it was at a low point in May. Some numbers could look different in coming days as Georgia begins daily publication of results of rapid antigen tests.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Wednesday to reporters at the capitol, urging people to keep up their vigilance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested in murder of store owner

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

More arrests made in murder case

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

How random chance led to Martinez murder — and 6 arrests

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities say a Martinez murder victim had no connection to the five men accused in his Sept. 4 slaying and merely had the misfortune to cross their paths as they were breaking into vehicles.

News

After decades in prison, SC man finds a path to the polls for the first time

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Absentee voting began yesterday and many election offices are already seeing long lines. Some people in those lines will be voting for the very first time.

Latest News

Crime

Two men arrested in murder of Blackville shop owner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a robbery-turned-murder at a Blackville convenience store.

News

Political watchdog group rates S.C. Senate race a ‘toss-up’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A political watchdog group that has been watching the polls in the South Carolina Senate race says the Sen. Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison race is now a “toss-up.”

News

Group seeks changes at Georgia park honoring Confederacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Local religious leaders and a grassroots group gathered in the shadow of a Confederate flag they want removed among other changes at a Georgia park boasting a massive carving of Confederate leaders.

News

What S.C. voters need to know about witness signatures

Updated: 4 hours ago
After the Supreme Court decided witness signatures will be required on South Carolina absentee ballots, here's what you need to know.

News

Accounting error costs Georgia $240 million, but tax collections remain strong

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia is taking a one-time $240 million hit to its bank account because accounting software wasn’t sending the right share of sales taxes to local governments.

Business

South Carolina to tax billions in unemployment and pandemic assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rob Blomquist
While unemployment and pandemic assistance requires recipients to search for work, it also doesn’t exactly come free.