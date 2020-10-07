Georgia’s Gov. Kemp touts progress against COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is touting progress in easing the state’s COVID-19 epidemic.

Newly reported cases and the number of hospitalized patients have fallen to levels last seen in June. The state is now 28th in new cases per capita in the past 14 days, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

Kemp LIVE NOW: Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference on the state's COVID-19 response. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

But it’s still recording twice as many cases as it was at a low point in May. Some numbers could look different in coming days as Georgia begins daily publication of results of rapid antigen tests.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Wednesday to reporters at the capitol, urging people to keep up their vigilance.

