Falcons’ depleted defense desperate for signs of healing

ATLANTA (AP) — Four weeks of constant upheaval on defense have made it difficult for the Atlanta Falcons to enjoy any continuity in practice or games in their disappointing 0-4 start.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is hoping to have some starters return from injuries in Sunday’s game against Carolina. Defensive end Takk McKinley, who has missed two games, could return this week.

Safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal also could be back soon. The secondary lost safety Damontae Kazee for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in Monday night’s loss at Green Bay.

