Divided opinions on Aiken County vote for 4 day, in-person learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, the school week will be changing in Aiken County. School leaders just passed a plan tonight to send younger students back to class four days a week.

Changes are in store for Aiken County students--as the board looks to get back to face-to-face instruction.

“We need to do something other than sit and wait for us to get below 5 percent because that’s not going to happen, I don’t believe, until there’s a vaccine.”

In a 7 to 2 decision, the board voted to send elementary students back to the classroom for four days a week.

“We’ve been worried about their emotional well-being and everything else not being in school and not having that opportunity for face-to-face instruction so I believe we’ve found a middle ground, we’ve taken a phased approach,” King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools, said.

In the phased approach, elementary students will now return to the classroom Monday through Thursday with middle and high schoolers starting on October 26.

And on November 4, the plan is to have all grade levels will back for a full five-day week. But not everyone is on board with the plan.

“I just thought three business days was a lot to put on the school, and I wanted them to prepare better for it so that our workforce wouldn’t feel so shocked and the children were well received,” Cameron Nuessle, District 9 Board Member, said.

The Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommended sticking with the current schedule citing a slight increase in the number of positive elementary students, social distancing concerns, and not seeing a big enough decline in cases

“The target positivity rate seems to be 5 percent, our positivity rate on the last report was 11.8 percent,” Bert Postell, Back-to-School Advisory Committee Chairman, said.

Still the board felt like it was time to move.

“We believe that this is the right move. If we determine that it’s in the best interest of our students and families to take a step back, then we’re willing to take that step,” Postell said.

And the Back-to-School Advisory Committee will remain active as they continue watching the numbers throughout the school year.

And for parents who do not want their kids to attend four days a week, the board said switching to hybrid will depend on the availability of teachers and staff. AIKEN iNNOVATE parents are still bound to their commitment of one semester.

The district also said the latest data shows 233 people have been quarantined. There are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 with six being in students.

