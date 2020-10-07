Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy dense fog is possible early this morning. Lows early are expected to be above average and stay near 60. Winds will be light and variable this morning.

We should see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be getting warmer and reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be turning out of the west between 3-8 mph.

We’ll likely wake up near 60 again early Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day with highs back above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

More clouds than sun are expected during the day Friday as outflow cloud cover from Delta starts moving over the area. Most of the area looks dry Friday with highs mores seasonal in the low 80s.

Delta is expected to make a US landfall later this week and bring heavy rain to the region this weekend. (WRDW)

Rain chances will be increasing this weekend as what’s left of Delta moves inland and north of the area. Showers look likely during the day Saturday and Sunday, but impacts don’t look to be too threatening. Wind won’t be an issue for us, but we know what heavy rain in a short amount of time can do to our area. Heavy rain will be possible, but latest model guidance does not show flooding rains. We will continue to monitor throughout the week.

