Clemson QB Lawrence continues to avoid costly interceptions

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been able to accomplish his goal of protecting the football this season. There are few around the country who have been doing it as well as Lawrence has the past year.

Lawrence is on a run of 314 passing attempts without an interception, only the third quarterback in Atlantic Coast Conference history to surpass 300 throws between picks.

Lawrence and the top-ranked Tigers will be challenged this week by No. 7 Miami, who looks to force opponent mistakes and then break out its “Turnover Chain.” Lawrence says he has confidence in his accuracy and his teammates to make plays.

