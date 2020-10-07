Scene cleared after bomb threat forces Health Department’s evacuation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 950 Laney Walker Boulevard following a bomb threat called in by an unknown male.

The building was quickly evacuated and the EOD unit responded.

Richmond County officials soon determined there were no hazards or explosive odors detected and the scene was cleared.

