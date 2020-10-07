Advertisement

Scene cleared after bomb threat forces Health Department’s evacuation

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Health Department was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 950 Laney Walker Boulevard following a bomb threat called in by an unknown male.

The building was quickly evacuated and the EOD unit responded.

Richmond County officials soon determined there were no hazards or explosive odors detected and the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU Health aiding in study of ‘anti-coronavirus’ drug

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
AU Health has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia since the beginning, but now the hospital is on a different frontline.

Business

Why your cable bill could get a bit lighter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re a Comcast customer, you could see a cheaper cable bill soon.

News

Glamping gets unanimous approval in Columbia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you want to enjoy the outdoors without having to sacrifice the comforts of your home, there’s some good news.

News

2 arrested in murder of store owner

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

More arrests made in murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

How random chance led to Martinez murder — and several arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
For a month, the slaying of Gage Reynolds was a mystery to the public. Now the veil has been lifted.

News

After decades in prison, SC man finds a path to the polls for the first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
Absentee voting began yesterday and many election offices are already seeing long lines. Some people in those lines will be voting for the very first time.

News

Georgia’s Gov. Kemp touts progress against COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia’s governor is touting progress in easing the state’s COVID-19 epidemic.

Crime

Two men arrested in murder of Blackville shop owner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a robbery-turned-murder at a Blackville convenience store.

News

Political watchdog group rates S.C. Senate race a ‘toss-up’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A political watchdog group that has been watching the polls in the South Carolina Senate race says the Sen. Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison race is now a “toss-up.”