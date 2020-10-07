Advertisement

Augusta mayor to hold COVID-19, gun violence briefing

With cases in Richmond County continuing to rise, Mayor Hardie Davis is extending his mask order for an additional 30 days.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor and other officials will hold a briefing to give updates on COVID-19 efforts and a call to action on gun violence and how to bridge the gap.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be streamed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/t83M9OYb2Cs

Officials in attendance to the meeting will be Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Major General Neil Hersey and Colonel Shaw Pick of the U.S. Army at Fort Gordon.

