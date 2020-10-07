AU Health aiding in study of ‘anti-coronavirus’ drug
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia since the beginning, but now the hospital is on a different frontline.
Dr. Jose Vazquez says the hospital is now doing a clinical study on an oral drug for the illness.
Vazquez says the drug is in early phases of development, but it’s what he calls an “anti-coronavirus” drug.
“We are not going to have an answer to that probably until next year," Vazquez said.
In the meantime, vaccine makers around the world continue to study and develop a vaccine for the illness in hopes of inoculating millions.
