AU Health aiding in study of ‘anti-coronavirus’ drug

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia since the beginning, but now the hospital is on a different frontline.

Dr. Jose Vazquez says the hospital is now doing a clinical study on an oral drug for the illness.

Vazquez says the drug is in early phases of development, but it’s what he calls an “anti-coronavirus” drug.

“We are not going to have an answer to that probably until next year," Vazquez said.

In the meantime, vaccine makers around the world continue to study and develop a vaccine for the illness in hopes of inoculating millions.

