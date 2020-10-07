App St-Georgia Southern game postponed by virus

(AP) - Next week’s game between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern has been postponed until December amid coronavirus cases and contact tracing within the Mountaineers program.

The schools announced the postponement Wednesday, one week before they were set to meet at Georgia Southern. That game will now take place on Dec. 12.

This marks the second straight postponed for the Mountaineers. They announced last week that Wednesday’s game against Louisiana would move to Dec. 4 or 5.

Appalachian State says it hasn’t been able to practice since before the win against Campbell on Sept. 26, with all active cases recovering in isolation and others required to quarantine due to contact tracing.

The school had announced last week that there had been 19 new positive cases associated with the football team cluster, consisting of eight staff and 11 students.

