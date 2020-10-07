Advertisement

Aiken County parents worry as district calls for students’ return Monday

Aiken County parents talk back to school
Aiken County parents talk back to school
By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The decision to transition students back to in-person learning in Aiken County has been met with mixed reactions from parents. Some say it’s a great idea, and others think it’s still too soon.

“Using our kids as guinea pigs is not okay," parent Tiffany Aranda said.

Tiffany Aranda has six kids in the Aiken County Public School District, with two at each level. And she’s all for sending her kids back four days a week, but she fears safety will be a problem.

“It worries me," Aranda said. "Especially having children with auto-immune problems, sickle cell traits, stuff like that. I’ve had my child get hospitalized for something as simple as an upper respiratory infection,” Aranda said. “COVID-19 is supposed to be 10 times worse than that. It’s scary.”

But for the school district, this has always been the ultimate goal. On Monday, October 12, elementary students will return for in-person learning, for four days a week.

Two weeks later, middle and high schoolers will do the same.

And on Nov. 4, all students will be back in-person for a full five-day week. But this doesn’t include AIKEN iNNOVATE students, who will stay virtual the rest of the semester.

“It was a massive undertaking to get teachers trained, pull the teachers that we need for AIKEN iNNOVATE to start with. These aren’t things we can overnight turn around,” Mike Rosier, communications director for the district, said.

That means only about two-thirds of the student population will be part of the transition.

On top of that, the district will continue daily cleanings, and have masks requirements, even in the classroom. Rosier says the Back-to-School Safety Committee will continue to monitor case numbers, and the district will make changes if they need to.

“We’re always going to keep our options open depending upon scenarios that we face,” Rosier said.

And parents, right now, there is no option to switch either. If you chose hybrid learning at the beginning of the year, your students will have to phase back to traditional learning.

If you chose AIKEN iNNOVATE your students will have to stay virtual for the rest of the semester.

The district says they may have to make changes as the process goes on, and they’re just asking for patience from families.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta mayor to hold COVID-19, gun violence briefing

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Mayor and other officials will hold a briefing to give updates on COVID-19 efforts and a call to action on gun violence and how to bridge the gap.

News

Aiken County moves to cancel two JV football games

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two more Aiken County football games have been put on ice after players had to enter a 14-day quarantine on COVID-19 fears.

News

$10,000 reward offered in Hephzibah armory theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help the ATF locate seven firearms stolen from an armory in Hephzibah.

News

Scene cleared after bomb threat forces Health Department’s evacuation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Health Department was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.

Latest News

News

AU Health aiding in study of ‘anti-coronavirus’ drug

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
AU Health has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia since the beginning, but now the hospital is on a different frontline.

Business

Why your cable bill could get a bit lighter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re a Comcast customer, you could see a cheaper cable bill soon.

News

Glamping gets unanimous approval in Columbia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you want to enjoy the outdoors without having to sacrifice the comforts of your home, there’s some good news.

News

2 arrested in murder of store owner

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

More arrests made in murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

How random chance led to Martinez murder — and several arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
For a month, the slaying of Gage Reynolds was a mystery to the public. Now the veil has been lifted.