Aiken County moves to cancel two JV football games
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more Aiken County football games have been put on ice after players had to enter a 14-day quarantine on COVID-19 fears.
The Aiken County School District says the Aiken High junior varsity games for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 have been canceled.
The games will not be rescheduled.
Ticket refunds will be processed by automatically.
