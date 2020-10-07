Acuña HR, plunked again, Braves top Marlins 9-5 to open NLDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with a leadoff homer, then was hit by a pitch once again by the Marlins as the Atlanta Braves opened their NL Division Series with a 9-5 win over Miami.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking homer during Atlanta’s six-run rally in the seventh inning. D’Arnaud also doubled and singled in driving in four runs and Dansby Swanson homered during Atlanta’s big comeback.

The 22-year-old Acuña became the youngest player to hit a leadoff home run in postseason play. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is on Wednesday in Houston.

