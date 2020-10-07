Advertisement

Accident with injuries reported near Reynolds Road

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms an accident with injuries was reported in Columbia County Tuesday evening.

The accident is near the intersection of Reynolds Road and Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County.

We have not confirmed the number of vehicles involved or the severity of the injuries.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scammers cheat hotels, banks, limo service by faking rap group association

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Two men have confessed to fraudulently claiming to be part of a famed musical group to steal from hotels and a limousine company.

News

Law enforcement cracking down on distracted driving

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

‘The sky’s the limit’: Augusta’s Cyber Center celebrates nearly 200 new jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
After Rep. Rick Allen’s trip to the schools, he and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited the Georgia Cyber Center.

News

Augusta Commission discusses COVID-19 memorial wall, grants

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Cyber center boosting Augusta's economy

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Two men charged with murder of Blackville shop owner

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Possible learning changes coming to Columbia County

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rep. Rick Allen at Richmond County schools

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two men in custody for Martinez murder

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Distracted driving crackdown week is underway in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
State officials are working to help educate and inform drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.