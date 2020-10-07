Advertisement

5 years after flood, permanent fix for Columbia canal years away

By Chris Joseph
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The scars of the October 2015 flood can be seen across the Midlands, but one of the most dramatic examples is the damage to Columbia’s canal.

A large gap in the canal wall by Coble Plaza still allows water to flow from the canal into the Congaree River. The city has instituted a temporary fix, but Assistant City Manager of Columbia Water Clint Shealy said the damage that threatened Columbia’s water supply is still four to five years from being fixed.

At the time of the flood, water flowed out of the canal and into the river. The canal feeds the city’s water treatment plant and ultimately the city.

“From a supply point from the canal, we never lost that supply. Had we had to continue on for a few more days, yeah, we would have had a real problem,” he said.

In the immediate aftermath of the flood, the city instituted a temporary rock dam to keep the canal water from flowing toward the gap.

In September, the city announced FEMA will reimburse roughly $42 million for repairs to the canal and hydroelectric dam.

Shealy said the city had to produce studies showing the condition of the canal before and after the flood to begin negotiations with FEMA.

He said the talks did not move quickly.

“That took a very long time,” he said. “It took years to settle that negotiation to where we are now.”

Surveys for the repairs will continue through December with the remaining timeline unclear.

Columbia’s water supply is not in jeopardy, but the city is losing out on green energy. The rock dam and damaged canal are preventing water from flowing into the hydroelectric dam located by Coble Plaza at the end of the canal.

Columbia Water estimates the dam was producing enough energy to power 4,000 homes every day.

