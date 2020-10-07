Advertisement

14-year-old shot to death while sitting on porch in Orangeburg Co., officials say

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Emery Glover
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are currently investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy on Monday in Elloree.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager as Tyler Benjamin of Santee.

The incident, according to authorities, happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials said Benjamin was sitting with friends on the porch at a home located on the 3100 block of Tee Vee Road in Elloree when a white-in-color Honda and a gray Acura passed the home. Shortly after that, shots were fired from a wooded area near the home, according to a witness.

The witness said he noticed that Benjamin was shot and took him to the Santee Healthplex to receive medical attention.

At this point, investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

  • PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
  • WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
  • MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

Scammers cheat hotels, banks, limo service by faking rap group association

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Two men have confessed to fraudulently claiming to be part of a famed musical group to steal from hotels and a limousine company.

Crime

Mother of Martinez murder suspect arrested after police chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Deputies have arrested the mother of one of the suspects involved in a murder in Martinez from September.

News

Law enforcement cracking down on distracted driving

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

‘The sky’s the limit’: Augusta’s Cyber Center celebrates nearly 200 new jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
After Rep. Rick Allen’s trip to the schools, he and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited the Georgia Cyber Center.

Latest News

News

Augusta Commission discusses COVID-19 memorial wall, grants

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Cyber center boosting Augusta's economy

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two men charged with murder of Blackville shop owner

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Possible learning changes coming to Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rep. Rick Allen at Richmond County schools

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Two men in custody for Martinez murder

Updated: 3 hours ago