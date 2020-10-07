14-year-old shot to death while sitting on porch in Orangeburg Co., officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are currently investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy on Monday in Elloree.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the teenager as Tyler Benjamin of Santee.

The incident, according to authorities, happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials said Benjamin was sitting with friends on the porch at a home located on the 3100 block of Tee Vee Road in Elloree when a white-in-color Honda and a gray Acura passed the home. Shortly after that, shots were fired from a wooded area near the home, according to a witness.

The witness said he noticed that Benjamin was shot and took him to the Santee Healthplex to receive medical attention.

At this point, investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

