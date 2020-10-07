$10,000 reward offered in Hephzibah armory theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $10,000 reward is being offered to help the ATF locate seven firearms stolen from an armory in Hephzibah.

ATF investigators say the incident happened Sept. 22 around 4 a.m. at Cold Fish Armory located at 2522 B Highway 88.

Officials say the suspects in this case stole a used car and used it to ram the armory doors to enter the facility.

“We take this crime very seriously,” said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense that results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.

