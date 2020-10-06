Advertisement

Two men charged in Blackville murder of shop owner

This was the scene around 11:15 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020, at the Corner Stop on South Carolina Highway 3 in Blackville.
This was the scene around 11:15 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020, at the Corner Stop on South Carolina Highway 3 in Blackville.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLACKVILLE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to the robbery and shooting at a convenience store in Blackville, South Carolina.

The incident happened at the Corner Stop 10 convenience store in Blackville and left one person, the shop owner Ashwinbhai ‘Andy’ Patel, dead.

The first suspect, Jason Jarmez Smith, 23, was charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The second suspect, Shemar McKay Donaldson, 19, was charged with Murder and Armed Robbery.

Both men were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Blackville Police Department. Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

