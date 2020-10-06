This little girl has a big voice — and an even bigger message

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During times of uncertainty and social unrest, it can be hard to make your voice heard.

But a local 7-year-old is finding a way to make sure hers is heard.

“I am a child of God, and I really know Jesus,” Marianna Miller said.

She says with things like protests and racial injustice happening right now, we shouldn’t fight over our differences but instead embrace our uniqueness.

“Every skin is actually beautiful,” she said.

She says God put it on her heart to spread love and confidence, so she decided to do it through a song.

“I know God is going to help me think and do the song, so I was like,” she said, breaking into song:

"Who opens doors that I cannot see? Jesus will …

“And I kept singing and singing.”

She says it’s important to stay positive and embrace who you are.

“I hold my head high, proudly proclaiming my uniqueness,” she said.

She says most of that love and self-esteem comes from one of the women she loves most — her mom.

“She really made me think I’m a good girl, a strong girl, a beautiful girl,” she said.

She says she will continue singing and praying for our community, in the hope of bringing us all together in unity.

