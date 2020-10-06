‘The sky’s the limit’: Augusta’s Cyber Center celebrates nearly 200 new jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Rep. Rick Allen’s trip to the schools, he and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited the Georgia Cyber Center.

They welcomed 178 new jobs to the CSRA and a new addition to the Cyber Center.

The Cyber Center says its facility is almost full. In fact, new buildings may be coming here, but officials say this is the economic engine pushing our area through this pandemic.

Kemp in CSRA LIVE NOW: Gov. Brian Kemp is in the CSRA to discuss Cyber Center jobs. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

If you talk with anyone about our local economy, there’s no doubt they’ll mention cyber. Now around 200 more high-paying jobs are coming to the CSRA.

“When you look at the talent that’s produced by Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence on Fort Gordon, plus you have the universities in the area,” Perspecta General Manager Jeff Bohling said.

Bohling says that’s why his company chose to come here.

In a pandemic, it can be a tough job market, but Fort Gordon’s down the road, which helps keep us from taking a hit.

“Hundreds and hundreds of service members either retire from there or decide to get out of the military there,” Tom Clark with the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon said.

Clark works with cyber companies and the military. He says in the past 8 years, the base has grown by 9,000 people -- each with a unique skill set. Those people get hired here and stay here.

“Augusta is the cyber capital of the CSRA,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We can compete with anybody. I don’t care if it’s California or Massachusetts or Texas or anybody else.”

The growth isn’t stopping. The Cyber Center says they have space for three or four more buildings and could partner with AU for a building on research and education, making it easier to hire students from the university.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Kemp said. “I don’t think this will just be 170 jobs here. I think we’ll have additional opportunities in the future.”

Mayor Hardie Davis also spoke. He called the Cyber Center the economic engine for our community.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.