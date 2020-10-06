Advertisement

Suspects identified in Sept. 4 Martinez murder case

From left: Tyquan and Tyrese Rouse
From left: Tyquan and Tyrese Rouse(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified two suspects who are being sought in connection with a murder last month in Martinez.

Gage Cameron Reynolds, 28, died after being shot around 2 a.m. Sept. 4 near the intersection of Columbia and Washington roads. He was pronounced dead the front yard of a home at 211 Valdes Drive, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris. He did not live in the neighborhood.

Today, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Tyquan Rouse and Tyrese Rouse are wanted in connection with the murder. Authorities released photos of the pair and said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Investigator Craig Cirillo with the sheriff’s agency, 706-541-1044.

No suspects or witnesses have been identified, according to Morris, and deputies urge anyone with information to come forward.

