Advertisement

Supreme Court grants request to require witness signatures on absentee ballots in South Carolina

The Supreme Court has granted a request by South Carolina election officials to require witness signatures on absentee ballots. The decision was made pending appeal.
The Supreme Court has granted a request by South Carolina election officials to require witness signatures on absentee ballots. The decision was made pending appeal.(Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The Supreme Court has granted a request by South Carolina election officials to reinstate the witness signature requirement on absentee ballots. The decision was made pending appeal.

While the high court reinstated the requirement as a lawsuit over it proceeds, voters have already started returning ballots.

As an exception, the court says that any ballots cast before the court’s action Monday evening “and received within two days of this order may not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.”

Officials filed an emergency request last week after a judge overturned the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots in South Carolina for a second time.

That new ruling was handed down Sept. 25, according to the South Carolina Elections Commission. It meant a witness signature was not required on absentee ballots returned by mail in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of how we got to this point:

Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed an expansion of absentee voting that will allow any South Carolinian to vote absentee citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

A short time later, a federal lawsuit was filed asking for the required witness signature on an absentee ballot to be waived due to coronavirus concerns.

Saturday, Sept. 19, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs decided to waive the signature requirement for the November election.

But the following Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and the South Carolina State Election Commission filed an appeal to that decision.

The United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the appeal Thursday, Sept. 24.

Just one day later, that decision was reversed -- meaning the signature was not currently required on absentee ballots. But now, with the Supreme Court’s decision to stay, witness signatures are again required on absentee ballots.

“We are seeking quick resolution of the matter to alleviate confusion and provide voters with clear instructions as soon as possible,” state election commission officials said in a statement. “The SEC will continue to notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scVOTES.gov.”

Republicans have cited concerns over election security as the reason they want the signature requirement to remain in place.

The South Carolina Elections Commission says the court case is ongoing and is subject to change.

“We are seeking quick resolution of the matter to alleviate confusion and provide voters with clear instructions as soon as possible,” state election commission officials said in a statement. “The SEC will continue to notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scVOTES.gov.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Satellite locations to open for Aiken County absentee voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Seven locations will be open in Aiken County for in-person absentee voting, according to county election officials.

News

Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID-19 updates: President could be released; press secretary tests positive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here's a look at the latest updates on President Donald Trump's hospitalization and treatment for coronavius.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Latest News

Regional

More than half a million South Carolinians have requested an absentee ballot

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
In-person absentee voting in South Carolina begins Monday, Oct. 5.

News

New Trump boat parade planned Sunday at lake

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Another boat parade in support of President Donald Trump is set at Clarks Hill Lake and a land parade is planned in Aiken.

News

South Carolina breaking records for absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
|
By Staff
This year, any registered South Carolina voter can cast an absentee ballot using COVID-19 as their excuse. And many are doing so.

Politics

Trump in ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

I-Team

I-TEAM: Concerns rise about Postal Service as Election Day nears

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Meredith Anderson and Photojournalist Irisa Wheeler
We’re still a month away from Election Day, and it’s already one for the history books. More people than ever before will cast a ballot at home, and that means more ballots than ever before will arrive at polling places by mail.

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.