Richmond County sheriff’s sergeant fired after domestic violence charge

Jason Saal
Jason Saal(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division has concluded an investigation into a domestic altercation involving a sergeant with the agency.

The incident involving Jason Saal occurred Sept. 19, when he was charged with simple battery family violence.

The agency said that around 7:42 a.m. on that date, deputies responded to a loud disturbance at the home of Saal and a female deputy. They say a verbal altercation between the two turned physical.

MORE | Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions

Saal was arrested and charged with one count of simple battery family violence and one count of criminal trespass and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to authorities.

He was to be placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs investigated.

After extensive interviews of all parties involved, it was determined that Saal was in violation of several agency policies as they relate to code of conduct, the agency said today.

Effective today, Saal was terminated from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said.

Saal had been with the agency for over a decade, before which he was a hall of fame professional hockey goaltender, including two years with the Augusta Lynx.

