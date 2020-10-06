Sheriff gets a raise, Augusta hires new city administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to fill a critical position as well as give a pay raise to the sheriff.

Leaders voted to name Odie Donald II the new city administrator. The position has been unfulfilled since the former administrator resigned in lieu of being fired.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree was also given a raise. Roundtree will make $176,500 starting next year.

No changes were made to the fire department, though.

Last week, an outside investigation found there are issues with morale, turnover rates, and leadership.

