SCHP: Tractor-trailer left scene of fatal accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking into a hit-and-run incident that killed a person early Tuesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened when a tractor-trailer carrying logs was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck on Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer left the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office later identified the pick-up truck driver as 49-year-old Scott Holbert.

Holbert died at the scene due to blunt force injuries due to impalement.

