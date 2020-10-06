S.C. voter registration lawsuit goes to court today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina group is taking a lawsuit over voter registration to court today.

The SC Progressive Network Education Fund is asking the state to extend the deadline for mail-in applications.

The current law closes registration 30 days before the election.

The group says the law was created to exclude black people from voting.

State officials have extended the deadline in the past, but only for natural disasters like hurricanes.

The hearing starts at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.