Satellite locations to open for Aiken County absentee voting

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven locations will be open in Aiken County for in-person absentee voting, according to county election officials.

For those who have registered to vote, you can decide how you would like to cast your ballot: in person on election day, in-person absentee or absentee by mail.

According to the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, these satellite locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.

Those locations are:

First Baptist Church of Windsor

539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, SC

October 12-15.

North Augusta Community Center

495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, SC

Monday through Friday, October 12-30

Jackson Town Hall

106 Main St., Jackson, SC

October 19-21.

Graniteville Community Church

208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, SC

October 19-23.

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, SC

October 26-28

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department

299 Park Ave. N.E.,Wagener, SC

October 26-29

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center

1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC

October 26-30.

oters can request a mail-in absentee ballot online at scvotes.gov or at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office. The office will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from October 5 to November 2.

A witness signature will not be required for mailed-in ballots, however, all ballots must be requested by October 24, and must be received by 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, when polls close.

For more information about absentee voting, visit SCVotes.gov.

