Satellite locations to open for Aiken County absentee voting
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven locations will be open in Aiken County for in-person absentee voting, according to county election officials.
For those who have registered to vote, you can decide how you would like to cast your ballot: in person on election day, in-person absentee or absentee by mail.
According to the Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, these satellite locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.
Those locations are:
First Baptist Church of Windsor
539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, SC
October 12-15.
North Augusta Community Center
495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, SC
Monday through Friday, October 12-30
Jackson Town Hall
106 Main St., Jackson, SC
October 19-21.
Graniteville Community Church
208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, SC
October 19-23.
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, SC
October 26-28
Wagener Volunteer Fire Department
299 Park Ave. N.E.,Wagener, SC
October 26-29
H. Odell Weeks Activities Center
1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC
October 26-30.
oters can request a mail-in absentee ballot online at scvotes.gov or at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office. The office will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from October 5 to November 2.
A witness signature will not be required for mailed-in ballots, however, all ballots must be requested by October 24, and must be received by 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, when polls close.
For more information about absentee voting, visit SCVotes.gov.
