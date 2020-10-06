Roadwork gets underway this week across the CSRA
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some traffic changes in the CSRA to be aware of this week:
- Part of William Few Parkway in Columbia County will be turning into a one-way street as part of roadwork. It will be between Clanton Road and Berkley Hills Pass. Work continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Thursday.
- In Richmond County near the Interstate 20 and I-520 interchange, the frontage road between Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway and Bethpage Drive will be closing today for about two months.
- A $2.06 million resurfacing of Peach Orchard Road began Sunday night. Drivers can expect nightly lane closures as ATC Site Construction moves into the project from Georgia Highway 88 to Tobacco Road. General work hours are night hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A slight bump on the approach of a railroad crossing will be corrected as part of the work.
