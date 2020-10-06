Roadwork gets underway this week across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some traffic changes in the CSRA to be aware of this week:

Part of William Few Parkway in Columbia County will be turning into a one-way street as part of roadwork. It will be between Clanton Road and Berkley Hills Pass. Work continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Thursday.

In Richmond County near the Interstate 20 and I-520 interchange, the frontage road between Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway and Bethpage Drive will be closing today for about two months.