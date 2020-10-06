Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns public of agency phone scams

A Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a phone scam using a “spoof” phone number made to appear as if the phone call is coming from the agency.

The number being used in this most recent scam shows (706) 821-1000. According to RCSO, the scammer proceeds to say that they are an employee of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and want to discuss legal matters regarding unpaid fines or fees, and request you contact them at a different phone number not associated with our agency.

RCSO wants to remind the public that the office will never contact persons by phone asking for payments or to discuss legal matters.

If anybody receives a phone call involving this scam, RCSO says to hang up the phone. And if you are ever in doubt, contact the agency directly (706) 821-1000 or dispatch at (706) 821-1080 who can transfer you to someone at the agency.

RCSO advises the public to never send payments or give credit or debit card information to anyone who calls stating they are an employee of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

