‘Quite possible’ Columbia County may present face-to-face learning plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A spokesperson with the Columbia County Board of Education says it is “quite possible” Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway will present plans to return to fully face-to-face instruction at the board meeting a week from Tuesday.

Parents are split on the decision, making petitions both for and against the change. Two weeks ago, we told you about one side. Since then, we spoke to one of the 800 people petitioning against the removal of the hybrid A/B schedule.

For some parents in Columbia County, the prospect of sending middle and high school students to in-person schooling five days a week is daunting.

“I’m just not quite sure how you manage social distancing, how you manage cleaning up with the kids changing classrooms?” mother Denise Bailey said.

Bailey is one of the hundreds who signed a petition to keep Columbia County students at home part-time.

“We don’t know what the long-term ramifications of catching this virus are,” Bailey said. “We just don’t know."

Her son is autistic, and going back to in-person learning could have mental ramifications for him.

“He can’t handle being around people who aren’t wearing masks, people who are not social distancing,” Bailey said. “He has significant problems with that.”

Her son only recently overcame being nonverbal. Bailey fears of the possibility of regression.

“When he becomes overwhelmed, he immediately goes back to being mute,” Bailey said.

An unsafe school situation could undo all his progress.

“It would go away again, and I’m just -- I’m terrified of that,” Bailey said.

The agenda for next week’s board meeting is set to go out on either Thursday or Friday of this week.

