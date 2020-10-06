Advertisement

One lane of I-20 to close Wednesday for investigation

This shows a stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta where a lane will close for a time on Oct. 7, 2020, for an investigation.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol, in collaboration with the state Department of Transportation, will close a single Interstate 20 eastbound lane west of Augusta on Wednesday morning for an incident investigation.

The closure will run from mile 179 to mile 181 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. 

Drivers are asked to obey advanced warning traffic control and the reduced speed limit during this time.

The area is on a stretch of the interstate that has gotten a lot of recent attention due top crashes, some of them fatal.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents in the 15-mile stretch from Exit 190 to Exit 175 since September 2017.

