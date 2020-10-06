Mother of Martinez murder suspect arrested after police chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested the mother of one of the suspects involved in a murder in Martinez from September.

According to officials, Olivia Rouse was the driver of the car involved in the brief chase this afternoon, which led to the arrest of murder suspect Tyrese Rouse.

It was later confirmed that Olivia is the mother of Tyrese. The charges she faces have not been released.

Tyrese and his cousin, Tyquan Rouse, were both arrested in connection with a murder in Martinez last month. Tyquan was taken into custody by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hour earlier today.

From left: Tyrese and Tyquan Rouse (Source: WRDW)

We will provide more updates on this story as it develops.

