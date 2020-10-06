Advertisement

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

Jason Dewayne Winns, 38, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on October 5.
Jason Dewayne Winns, 38, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on October 5.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a 38-year-old who is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in Richmond County.

According to officials, Jason Dewayne Winns, 38, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2800 block of Cornelia Dr on October 5, 2020.

Winns is 5′11 and 240 lbs. He is also believed to be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning Winns, contact Inv. Randall Amos, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1093 or (706) 821-1080.

