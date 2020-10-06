Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a 38-year-old who is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in Richmond County.

According to officials, Jason Dewayne Winns, 38, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2800 block of Cornelia Dr on October 5, 2020.

Winns is 5′11 and 240 lbs. He is also believed to be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning Winns, contact Inv. Randall Amos, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1093 or (706) 821-1080.

