Local Lowe’s stores to host free curbside trick-or-treating

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween trick-or-treating will look much different this year.

But Lowe’s wants to keep some of that spirit alive, so the chain of home improvement stores is offering drive-through curbside trick-or-treating at all stores nationwide from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Starting this Saturday, families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot, then they can go to the store for free candy and a small pumpkin.

Costumes are not required, but of course highly encouraged.

“While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, said in a statement.

All Lowe’s stores in the CSRA are participating, including:

  • 3214 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta
  • 1220 Knox Ave., North Augusta
  • 224 Bobby Jones Expressway, Martinez
  • 4305 Washington Road, Evans
  • 2470 Whiskey Road, Aiken
MORE | James Brown Arena to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat event

