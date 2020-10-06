Local Lowe’s stores to host free curbside trick-or-treating

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween trick-or-treating will look much different this year.

But Lowe’s wants to keep some of that spirit alive, so the chain of home improvement stores is offering drive-through curbside trick-or-treating at all stores nationwide from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Starting this Saturday, families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot, then they can go to the store for free candy and a small pumpkin.

Costumes are not required, but of course highly encouraged.

“While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, said in a statement.

All Lowe’s stores in the CSRA are participating, including:

3214 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta

1220 Knox Ave., North Augusta

224 Bobby Jones Expressway, Martinez

4305 Washington Road, Evans

2470 Whiskey Road, Aiken

