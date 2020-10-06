Local golf prodigy to appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local 10-year-old is making national headlines, all because of his love for golf.

Xeve Perez has more than 300 wins under his belt, and he’s the top-ranked junior golfer in Georgia.

Today, he’s making another TV appearance. He and his parents are going to be on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this afternoon to talk about his talent on the golf course.

The show airs at 3 p.m. on WRDW 12.

