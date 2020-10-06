Advertisement

Latin America Amateur golf tournament canceled due to COVID-19

One of the tournaments that awards the winner with a spot in the Masters Tournament has been canceled.
By Jeremy Turnage
Oct. 6, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the tournaments that awards the winner with a spot in the Masters Tournament has been canceled.

The 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship, which was set for Jan. 14 - 17, 2021 has been called off, event leaders said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The event was scheduled to take place in Lima, Peru and looks to crown the best amateur golfer from Latin America.

The champion of the LAAC receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament, The Open, The Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship, and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.

